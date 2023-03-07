Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 9,826 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $821.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.38%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Articles

