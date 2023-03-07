Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,652 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Walmart were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock worth $1,091,335,254. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

