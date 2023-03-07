First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.35.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $212.30 on Monday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $216.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.40.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,007,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

