Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

ADUS opened at $103.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,914 shares of company stock worth $1,138,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

