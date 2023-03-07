Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,184,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Immuneering worth $31,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 99,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering Price Performance

IMRX opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Immuneering Co. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immuneering Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.