Citadel Advisors LLC Has $28.45 Million Stock Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369,820 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.54% of POINT Biopharma Global worth $28,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 2.9 %

About POINT Biopharma Global

PNT opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

