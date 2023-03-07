CI Investments Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 985.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.87.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

