CI Investments Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.98, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

