CI Investments Inc. Acquires 252 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 933.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

