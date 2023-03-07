CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 972.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Nucor Stock Down 1.6 %

NUE opened at $175.54 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

