CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 966,679 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

