The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1,003.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 358.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.69 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

