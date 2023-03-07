CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

NYSE AWK opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day moving average is $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

