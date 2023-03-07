CI Investments Inc. Acquires 213 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 168.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,098,000 after purchasing an additional 161,804 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.