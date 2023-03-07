CI Investments Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $345.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $429.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

