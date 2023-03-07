CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

