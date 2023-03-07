CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $162.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

