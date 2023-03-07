Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 187.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

