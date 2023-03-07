FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 940.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.