Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1,002.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

