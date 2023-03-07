CI Investments Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 964.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 252,935 shares of company stock worth $42,393,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $176.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

