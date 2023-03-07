CI Investments Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

IFF stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

