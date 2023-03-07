Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,003.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,814.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,166,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,237,000 after buying an additional 33,329,215 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,927.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,084,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,083,000 after buying an additional 31,452,549 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

