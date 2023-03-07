Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

LBAI stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

