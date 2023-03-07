Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 893 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Byline Bancorp worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,023,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,023,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 13,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $336,565.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,871,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,025 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.20. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading

