Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 893 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Byline Bancorp worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,023,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,023,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 13,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $336,565.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,871,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,025 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.20. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

