Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after buying an additional 140,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after buying an additional 392,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after purchasing an additional 198,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica Price Performance

In other news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.87. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Articles

