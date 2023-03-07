TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of TimkenSteel worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $812.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.73.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.