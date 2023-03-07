Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFWM. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 39.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 32.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after acquiring an additional 309,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,279,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $829.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.95. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

