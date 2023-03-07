Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,115,418.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

