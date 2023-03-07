Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 82,333 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,333 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Berry worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Berry by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 589,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 483,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 426,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $733.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

