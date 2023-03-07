Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Albireo Pharma worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $913.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $642,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $178,670. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

