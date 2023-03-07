Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

