Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

CUBI stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

