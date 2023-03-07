Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 841 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Premier Financial worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 43.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Premier Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $858.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading

