Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.58.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

