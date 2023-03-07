BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) vs. Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Head-To-Head Comparison

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayFirst Financial 0.27% 6.62% 0.61% Banco Bradesco 11.49% 13.43% 1.18%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BayFirst Financial pays out -320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BayFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayFirst Financial $70.12 million 1.06 -$350,000.00 ($0.10) -184.00 Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 0.79 $4.02 billion $0.36 7.22

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BayFirst Financial and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 5 4 0 2.44

Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $12.05, suggesting a potential upside of 363.46%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Volatility and Risk

BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats BayFirst Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It operates through the Banking and Residential Mortgage Lending segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

