Head to Head Contrast: GeneDx (WGS) & Its Rivals

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GeneDx to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GeneDx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GeneDx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GeneDx Competitors
|8
|146
|290
|0
|2.64
As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 57.50%. Given GeneDx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares GeneDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GeneDx
|-121.31%
|-53.31%
|-36.04%
|GeneDx Competitors
|-120.65%
|-449.18%
|-30.51%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares GeneDx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GeneDx
|$231.15 million
|-$245.39 million
|-0.47
|GeneDx Competitors
|$1.43 billion
|-$102.48 million
|-8.65
GeneDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
GeneDx peers beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
GeneDx Company Profile
Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.