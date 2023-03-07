First Advantage (NYSE:FA) versus Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Advantage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -46.03% -472.90% -13.39% First Advantage 7.98% 13.21% 7.95%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Advantage 0 6 0 0 2.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential downside of 25.06%. First Advantage has a consensus target price of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and First Advantage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.53 -$79.06 million ($5.81) -1.11 First Advantage $810.02 million 2.51 $64.60 million $0.42 32.81

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Advantage beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

(Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.