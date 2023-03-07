Reviewing Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sandstorm Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alamos Gold pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sandstorm Gold pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandstorm Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alamos Gold and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sandstorm Gold 0 0 6 0 3.00

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.61%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $9.94, suggesting a potential upside of 93.47%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 4.52% 4.03% 3.02% Sandstorm Gold 52.55% 3.04% 2.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $821.20 million 4.97 $37.10 million $0.10 103.60 Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 15.70 $78.36 million $0.37 13.89

Sandstorm Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alamos Gold. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Alamos Gold on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

