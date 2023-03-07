Head-To-Head Contrast: Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) & MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MonotaRO and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MonotaRO 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eisai 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

MonotaRO has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eisai pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MonotaRO and Eisai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MonotaRO $1.73 billion 3.95 $143.66 million N/A N/A Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO.

Profitability

This table compares MonotaRO and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MonotaRO N/A N/A N/A Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50%

Summary

Eisai beats MonotaRO on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

