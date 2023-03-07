Head-To-Head Contrast: Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) & MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MonotaRO and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MonotaRO
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Eisai
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Volatility & Risk
Dividends
MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eisai pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares MonotaRO and Eisai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MonotaRO
|$1.73 billion
|3.95
|$143.66 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Eisai
|$6.74 billion
|2.62
|$426.79 million
|$0.87
|70.70
Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO.
Profitability
This table compares MonotaRO and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MonotaRO
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Eisai
|4.11%
|3.86%
|2.50%
Summary
Eisai beats MonotaRO on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About MonotaRO
MonotaRO Co., Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.
About Eisai
Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.