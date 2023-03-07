Reviewing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.70 $65.56 million $2.64 6.37

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48%

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 436.26, indicating that its stock price is 43,526% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CCUR and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than CCUR.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

