Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $62.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

