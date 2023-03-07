Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 624,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

