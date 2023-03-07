Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 624,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.85.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.04.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
