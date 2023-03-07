Reviewing Endava (NYSE:DAVA) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SpringBig and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 Endava 0 1 6 0 2.86

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 411.36%. Endava has a consensus target price of $101.44, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Endava.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SpringBig has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Endava shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpringBig and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A Endava $871.63 million 5.26 $110.61 million $2.02 39.97

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -135.72% 8.64% Endava 12.52% 20.38% 14.32%

Summary

Endava beats SpringBig on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Endava

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

