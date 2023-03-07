Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

NYSE SAH opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

