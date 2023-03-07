Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $30,000 in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.