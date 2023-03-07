Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 17,000 Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.