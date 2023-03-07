Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 1,109 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 515.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %

Argo Group International Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.