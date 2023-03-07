Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 65,357 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,357 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.13% of Despegar.com worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,672,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 912,482 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DESP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Despegar.com Profile

NYSE:DESP opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

