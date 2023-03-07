Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $32,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TTEC by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,509,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $3,948,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC Announces Dividend

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $88.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

TTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.